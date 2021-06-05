Rays' Choi Ji-man lands back on IL with groin injury
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- Choi Ji-man of the Tampa Bay Rays is back on the injured list (IL), having played only 15 games after beginning the season on the sidelines.
The Rays placed the Korean first baseman on the 10-day IL on Friday (local time) with a left groin strain. The move is retroactive to Thursday.
Choi said he tweaked his groin during a game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. He had a pinch-hit appearance the following day and aggravated that injury when he legged out an infield single. Choi was not available Thursday.
Choi began the season on the IL after undergoing knee surgery in spring. And he hit the ground running at the plate once he came off the IL on May 16, batting .304/.448/.522 with two home runs and 11 RBIs for the American League East-leading Rays.
In a Zoom media interview, Choi said the injury was not serious, and he expects to recover quickly.
"I think I can get back in less than 10 days, and the team has given me plenty of time," Choi said. "I am grateful for that."
Choi said his surgically repaired right knee isn't yet 100 percent, which might have contributed to issues on the left side of his lower body.
"I am more worried about my knee than groin pains, to be honest," Choi added. "It's just the team trying to take care of me and giving me enough time to recover. It's not a serious injury."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
