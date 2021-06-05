Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 June 05, 2021
SEOUL, Jun. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/16 Sunny 0
Incheon 22/16 Sunny 0
Suwon 26/15 Sunny 0
Cheongju 27/16 Sunny 10
Daejeon 27/16 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 26/15 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 28/20 Sunny 0
Jeonju 28/15 Sunny 0
Gwangju 28/16 Sunny 0
Jeju 28/19 Sunny 0
Daegu 30/14 Sunny 0
Busan 25/17 Sunny 0
(END)
