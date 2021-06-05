Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

09:02 June 05, 2021

SEOUL, Jun. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/16 Sunny 0

Incheon 22/16 Sunny 0

Suwon 26/15 Sunny 0

Cheongju 27/16 Sunny 10

Daejeon 27/16 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 26/15 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 28/20 Sunny 0

Jeonju 28/15 Sunny 0

Gwangju 28/16 Sunny 0

Jeju 28/19 Sunny 0

Daegu 30/14 Sunny 0

Busan 25/17 Sunny 0

(END)

