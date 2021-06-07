Korean-language dailies

-- Air Force officer couldn't even consult with lawyer (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon apologizes for failing to protect Air Force officer, orders major surgery over military's evil practices (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon apologizes over 'evil customs' of barracks culture, Cheong Wa Dae to review all-out probe (Donga Ilbo)

-- Shinbundang subway line to again push for paid tickets for the elderly (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon apologizes for failing to protect Air Force officer from 'unjust death' (Segye Times)

-- Small companies fret over 52-hour work policy starting in July (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Schools in South Jeolla Province to resume in-person classes on high vaccination rates (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Military prosecutors found to have delayed police's indictment suggestion in Air Force case (Hankyoreh)

-- Female soldiers refrain from reporting sexual crimes on fears over being labeled (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Exporters take blow from surging sea shipping costs (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Small and midsized manufacturers suffer from downside factors (Korea Economic Daily)

