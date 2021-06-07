(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 7)

In recent years, a growing number of local companies have moved abroad not only for business opportunities, but to avoid deteriorating conditions at home. According to a report from the National Assembly Budget Office, Korean firms have set up more than 22,000 subsidiaries and joint ventures with foreign partners abroad over the past seven years, with only 84 of them having reshored during that time. A separate survey by the Federation of Korean Industries showed that just 3 percent of the top 1,000 Korean companies operating overseas were interested in returning home.