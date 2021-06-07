New cases under 500 over fewer tests; more seniors to get vaccinated from this week
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new virus cases fell back to under 500 on Monday due to fewer tests over the weekend, and more seniors will get vaccinated starting this week on the back of an increased vaccine supply.
The country reported 485 more COVID-19 cases, including 454 local infections, raising the total caseload to 144,637, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Monday's figure was sharply down from 556 cases on Sunday. But daily cases usually rise on Wednesday and Friday as more people get tested.
Daily caseloads have been going through some ups and downs between the 400s and 700s in recent months with no significant signs of a letup as cluster infections continue to be reported nationwide.
The country added one more death, raising the death toll to 1,974.
Of the 454 newly confirmed locally transmitted cases, 149 came from Seoul, 146 from Gyeonggi Province and 15 from Incheon, 40 kilometers west of the capital.
The southeastern city of Daegu, once the country's virus hotspot, reported 26 more cases.
There were 31 additional imported cases, up 16 from the previous day, raising the total to 9,181.
The KDCA data showed the number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients was 152, up two from the previous day.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries was 134,861, up 599 from a day earlier, with 7,802 people being isolated for COVID-19 treatment, down 115 from a day ago.
