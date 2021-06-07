Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 June 07, 2021
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/18 Cloudy 30
Incheon 23/17 Cloudy 30
Suwon 27/17 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 29/18 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 30/18 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 27/17 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 30/20 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 31/17 Sunny 0
Gwangju 32/18 Sunny 0
Jeju 29/19 Sunny 0
Daegu 33/18 Sunny 10
Busan 26/19 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS megahit 'Dynamite' breaks 1.1 bln views on YouTube
Most Saved
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
Full text of the Seoul Declaration adopted at the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
20 doctors lose medical licenses in past 6 yrs for having unlicensed staff practice medicine
-
Public opinion divided over to whom new round of stimulus checks should go: poll
-
Ex-N.K. admiral responsible for Yeonpyeong naval skirmishes dies
-
(LEAD) New cases under 500 over fewer tests; inoculation drive to pick up pace
-
(4th LD) New virus cases fall back to 500s, vaccination drive accelerates