Monday's weather forecast

June 07, 2021

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/18 Cloudy 30

Incheon 23/17 Cloudy 30

Suwon 27/17 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 29/18 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 30/18 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 27/17 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 30/20 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 31/17 Sunny 0

Gwangju 32/18 Sunny 0

Jeju 29/19 Sunny 0

Daegu 33/18 Sunny 10

Busan 26/19 Sunny 0

