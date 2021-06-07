Go to Contents Go to Navigation

F9 becomes 3rd movie to top 2 mln admissions this year

All News 09:17 June 07, 2021

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- "F9," the latest chapter in the "Fast and Furious" series, has become the third title to attract more than 2 million moviegoers in South Korea in 2021, box office data showed Monday.

The action blockbuster drew 173,000 people over the Friday-Sunday period, bringing its combined total to 2.05 million, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.

It is the third film released in 2021 to hit 2 million in the country, following the Disney-Pixar fantasy animated film "Soul" and the Japanese dark fantasy animation "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train."

Released on May 19, "F9" has been making an impressive run in the pandemic-hit Korean box office.

It posted 400,000 viewers on the opening day to set the biggest first-day score since the pandemic began early last year.

The film drew 265,000 people on Saturday alone, beating the previous single weekend-day record of 130,000 set by "Soul" in its first week in January.

Meanwhile, the horror film, "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," topped the weekend box office with 294,000 moviegoers, closely followed by Disney's live action film "Cruella" with 247,000 attendees.

This photo, provided by Universal Pictures Korea, shows a scene from "F9," released on May 19, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

