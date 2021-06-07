May posts biggest increase in employment-insured in 18 months
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- May posted the largest on-year increase in the number of employment insurance subscribers in 18 months on the back of an economic recovery, the labor ministry said Monday.
There were 14.26 million subscribers to the state insurance plan last month, up 443,000, or 3.2 percent, from May 2020, according to the Ministry of Employment and Labor.
It is the biggest increase since 477,000 in November 2019.
"Thanks to recovering consumer confidence, strong exports and base effects from last year, most industries saw larger increases in the number of employment insurance subscribers or a smaller decrease," the ministry said.
The manufacturing industry posted a 1.6 percent increase to 3.59 million people, with additions in the electronics, communications and auto sectors. The transportation equipment industry, however, including the shipbuilding sector, lost 10,000 subscribers due to restructuring caused by fewer orders last year.
The service industry added 357,000 subscribers for a total of 9.8 million, up 3.8 percent from May 2020. Online retail, information services and research and development saw some of the biggest increases.
The number of subscribers grew in all age groups except the 30-39 division, which posted a decrease of 13,000, indicating young people's continued struggle to find jobs.
Meanwhile, the government paid 1.08 trillion won (US$972 million) in allowances for jobseekers, the fourth consecutive month the sum exceeded 1 trillion won.
The employment insurance program was introduced in 1995 and provides relief to the unemployed while helping jobseekers develop their skills and employers retain their workforce.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS megahit 'Dynamite' breaks 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
Full text of the Seoul Declaration adopted at the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
20 doctors lose medical licenses in past 6 yrs for having unlicensed staff practice medicine
-
Public opinion divided over to whom new round of stimulus checks should go: poll
-
Ex-N.K. admiral responsible for Yeonpyeong naval skirmishes dies
-
(LEAD) New cases under 500 over fewer tests; inoculation drive to pick up pace
-
Former YG chief indicted for allegedly trying to cover up drug scandal