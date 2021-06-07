Pro-N. Korea paper says Pyongyang continues to pursue unification of Korean Peninsula
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- A pro-North Korea newspaper said Monday that North Korea will continue to push for unification of the Korean Peninsula, refuting claims that Pyongyang has abandoned the long-held wish in its latest revision to the ruling party's rules.
North Korea held a rare congress of the Workers' Party in January and revised the party rules, deleting such expressions as "uriminzokkiri," or between our Korean people, and including such phrases as "coexistence" of the compatriots.
The changes have been seen by some experts here as signaling that North Korea has given up on its push for the unification of the Korean Peninsula and is now instead seeking the coexistence of the two Koreas.
"The path toward building a socialist powerhouse with the banner raised high for our nation-first philosophy does not run counter to the fight to resolve our (Korean) people's problems," the Choson Sinbo, a pro-North Korea newspaper in Japan, said.
"The unstopping strengthening of the national defense capability also serves as a practical power to contain foreign forces, the main culprits for the division, and the war and speed up the unification," it added.
The paper also noted that the party's rules make clear that the strong national defense capability is to safeguard stability and peace on the Korean Peninsula, which reflects Pyongyang's "unwavering" commitment to the unification of the Korean Peninsula.
South and North Korea remain technically at war since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.
