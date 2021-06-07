DP to form task force on military crimes amid suicide case of abused female officer
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Monday decided to launch a task force aimed at preventing military crimes and helping better protect victims following the suicide of a sexually harassed female noncommissioned officer and the military's alleged mishandling of the incident.
In its supreme council meeting, the DP named Rep. Min Hong-chul, chairman of the National Assembly's defense committee, to head the team aimed at fixing "the overall system in connection to the closed culture of the military and its inability to deal with sex crimes."
The announcement came as an investigation is under way into the suicide last month of an Air Force master sergeant after she allegedly suffered sexual harassment by her colleague. The bereaved family has said the victim's superiors attempted to cover up the sexual violence and the military failed to respond to the victim's calls for support.
DP chairman Song Young-gil stated that the party and the government plan to "root out problems of sexual misconduct within the military with the will and determination of a complete military restructuring."
Song also pledged to hold all of the involved individuals in the Air Force suicide case, including the perpetrator, conspirators in the alleged cover up and commanding officers, "severely responsible" regardless of ranks and positions.
On Sunday, President Moon Jae-in met with the bereaved families of the female Air Force officer and apologized for the military failing to protect her. On Friday, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Seong-yong resigned to take responsibility for his organization's handling of the incident.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS megahit 'Dynamite' breaks 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
Full text of the Seoul Declaration adopted at the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
20 doctors lose medical licenses in past 6 yrs for having unlicensed staff practice medicine
-
Public opinion divided over to whom new round of stimulus checks should go: poll
-
Ex-N.K. admiral responsible for Yeonpyeong naval skirmishes dies
-
(LEAD) New cases under 500 over fewer tests; inoculation drive to pick up pace
-
Former YG chief indicted for allegedly trying to cover up drug scandal