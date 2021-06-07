Vice FM Choi to visit U.S. this week for talks with counterpart Sherman
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun will visit Washington later this week for talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues between the two countries, the foreign ministry said Monday.
Choi and Sherman are set to meet on Wednesday (U.S. time) for their first in-person talks since the latter assumed office in April.
The two sides plan to discuss follow-up measures to last month's summit between Presidents Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden, where the leaders agreed to seek a partnership on global vaccine supplies and cooperate to build stable supply chains for semiconductors and electric car batteries, among other things.
Choi and Sherman held phone talks on April 16.
