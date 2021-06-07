Daegu FC forward Cesinha voted K League's top player for May
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Daegu FC's Brazilian forward Cesinha has been named South Korean football's top player for May.
The K League 1 announced Monday that Cesinha beat out three other candidates for the monthly award: He finished ahead of Kim Min-woo of Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Lars Veldwijk of Suwon FC and Joo Min-kyu of Jeju United.
Cesinha, who had two goals and an assist in five matches in May, is now the first player to win a Player of the Month award in three straight years, having done so for March 2019 and June 2020.
He is also the second straight Daegu FC player to be honored, joining Edgar from April.
The award is sponsored by Electronic Arts (EA) Korea, the league's official video game partner.
The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's performance evaluation committee (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and EA Sports' FIFA Online 4 video game players (15 percent).
Cesinha tied for third in the K League voting, but ranked second in the fan voting and first in voting by video game players.
Daegu are in the midst of a 10-match undefeated streak.
Cesinha will receive a trophy built by EA Korea and will wear a Player of the Month patch on his uniform for the remainder of the season.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS megahit 'Dynamite' breaks 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
Full text of the Seoul Declaration adopted at the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
20 doctors lose medical licenses in past 6 yrs for having unlicensed staff practice medicine
-
Public opinion divided over to whom new round of stimulus checks should go: poll
-
Ex-N.K. admiral responsible for Yeonpyeong naval skirmishes dies
-
(LEAD) New cases under 500 over fewer tests; inoculation drive to pick up pace
-
Former YG chief indicted for allegedly trying to cover up drug scandal