(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd straight week with 'Butter'

"BTS' 'Butter' adds a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, a week after it soared in at the summit, becoming the South Korean superstar group's fourth leader on the list," Billboard said Monday (U.S. time), citing figures from MRC Data showing how the song drew 19.1 million U.S. streams and logged 140,200 downloads in the week ending June 3.