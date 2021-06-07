Heroes' hitting machine Lee Jung-hoo voted KBO's best player for May
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Kiwoom Heroes' hitting machine Lee Jung-hoo has been named South Korean baseball's top player for the month of May.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Monday that Lee won the voting for the Player of the Month for May. He earned 18 out of 32 votes from the media and garnered 181,714 votes out of 326,702 cast by fans.
Lee finished with 55.94 converted voting points, with Kang Baek-ho of the KT Wiz finishing second at 25.81 points.
Lee batted .451/.525/.695 in 22 games in May, along with one home run, 21 RBIs and 16 extra-base hits.
For the month, Lee ranked first in the league in batting average and hits (37), second in on-base percentage and runs scored (21), and fourth in slugging percentage.
With the monster month of May, Lee shook off a mediocre start to the season: He batted only .269/.373/.344 in April with six extra-base hits.
Lee had at least two hits in 12 of his 22 games last month, including five three-hit performances.
