KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daewoong 38,700 UP 1,650
LG Corp. 99,900 UP 100
TaekwangInd 1,300,000 UP 10,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 143,500 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,140 DN 40
KAL 32,300 DN 850
SSANGYONGCNE 8,000 UP 170
SGBC 106,000 UP 6,400
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,400 0
Nongshim 303,500 UP 1,500
BoryungPharm 23,450 UP 100
L&L 15,000 UP 1,050
Shinsegae 305,500 DN 500
SamyangFood 89,200 DN 700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,950 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 471,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 51,800 DN 1,300
Daesang 28,600 DN 250
SKNetworks 6,110 UP 90
ORION Holdings 17,450 DN 100
JWPHARMA 29,050 0
LGInt 30,450 DN 250
DongkukStlMill 21,700 DN 1,050
CJ 111,500 UP 500
Hyundai M&F INS 23,650 DN 100
BukwangPharm 21,550 UP 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 66,700 UP 600
NEXENTIRE 8,880 UP 130
CHONGKUNDANG 130,000 0
KCC 314,500 UP 500
SKBP 114,000 UP 500
AmoreG 77,000 DN 800
HyundaiMtr 241,500 0
Hanwha 32,150 UP 700
KIA CORP. 90,000 UP 1,000
SK hynix 128,500 0
Youngpoong 685,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 56,300 UP 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 48,400 DN 150
SamsungF&MIns 217,000 UP 2,500
