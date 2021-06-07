KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,500 UP 600
Kogas 38,700 UP 3,950
DB HiTek 56,500 DN 1,000
LotteChilsung 159,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,000 0
POSCO 339,500 DN 7,500
SPC SAMLIP 90,400 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDS 188,500 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,550 UP 950
KUMHOTIRE 6,700 UP 940
DB INSURANCE 50,700 DN 400
SamsungElec 81,900 DN 300
NHIS 13,050 0
SK Discovery 53,300 UP 600
LS 72,800 UP 2,100
GC Corp 328,000 UP 4,000
GS E&C 44,950 UP 150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 42,350 UP 1,950
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 622,000 UP 1,000
Hyosung 99,800 UP 500
LOTTE 42,050 UP 250
GCH Corp 33,750 0
Binggrae 64,500 UP 200
LX HOLDINGS 10,800 UP 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 113,000 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 42,900 UP 450
HITEJINRO 39,650 UP 450
Yuhan 63,800 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 166,500 DN 500
DL 84,900 UP 1,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 21,050 UP 650
F&F Holdings 39,100 0
NamsunAlum 3,775 DN 45
MERITZ SECU 4,480 DN 70
HtlShilla 97,300 UP 600
Hanmi Science 70,000 UP 1,200
SamsungElecMech 180,000 UP 1,000
Hanssem 111,500 UP 1,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,900 DN 50
IlyangPharm 37,800 UP 650
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
BTS megahit 'Dynamite' breaks 1.1 bln views on YouTube
Full text of the Seoul Declaration adopted at the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit
20 doctors lose medical licenses in past 6 yrs for having unlicensed staff practice medicine
Public opinion divided over to whom new round of stimulus checks should go: poll
Ex-N.K. admiral responsible for Yeonpyeong naval skirmishes dies
(LEAD) New cases under 500 over fewer tests; inoculation drive to pick up pace
(4th LD) New virus cases fall back to 500s, vaccination drive accelerates