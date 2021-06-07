KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,000 UP 40
SKC 134,500 UP 500
KPIC 256,000 DN 5,000
GS Retail 38,400 UP 550
Ottogi 544,000 0
HyundaiMipoDock 88,100 UP 700
IS DONGSEO 62,000 UP 2,700
KSOE 143,000 DN 1,500
S-Oil 102,500 DN 2,500
LG Innotek 213,000 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 281,500 UP 1,000
HMM 42,350 DN 3,050
HYUNDAI WIA 88,500 0
KumhoPetrochem 229,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,100 UP 750
OCI 126,000 DN 3,000
Mobis 285,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,600 UP 1,050
LS ELECTRIC 59,700 UP 2,700
HDC HOLDINGS 13,950 UP 200
S-1 82,000 UP 800
KorZinc 436,500 DN 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,110 UP 80
SYC 64,900 DN 1,000
ZINUS 98,600 DN 400
Hanchem 255,500 DN 500
DWS 45,300 UP 900
KEPCO 27,150 UP 1,350
SamsungSecu 46,500 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 18,900 DN 900
SKTelecom 323,500 UP 3,000
SNT MOTIV 68,700 DN 500
HyundaiElev 57,100 DN 300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,700 DN 250
Hanon Systems 17,350 UP 250
SK 271,000 UP 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 62,900 DN 2,000
Handsome 44,000 DN 450
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 79,800 DN 900
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS megahit 'Dynamite' breaks 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
Full text of the Seoul Declaration adopted at the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
20 doctors lose medical licenses in past 6 yrs for having unlicensed staff practice medicine
-
Public opinion divided over to whom new round of stimulus checks should go: poll
-
Ex-N.K. admiral responsible for Yeonpyeong naval skirmishes dies
-
(LEAD) New cases under 500 over fewer tests; inoculation drive to pick up pace
-
(4th LD) New virus cases fall back to 500s, vaccination drive accelerates