KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 122,000 UP 1,500
KT&G 84,500 UP 900
SAMSUNG C&T 141,500 UP 1,500
LG Display 23,700 UP 250
PanOcean 6,420 DN 210
Kangwonland 28,550 0
NAVER 362,500 UP 5,500
Kakao 126,000 UP 2,000
NCsoft 843,000 0
IBK 11,000 UP 50
SAMSUNG CARD 33,800 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 25,050 UP 350
KT 33,200 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL228000 UP5000
LOTTE TOUR 21,850 DN 200
DONGSUH 31,050 UP 500
LG Uplus 15,400 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 83,700 DN 600
SamsungEng 19,550 DN 50
KIWOOM 124,000 DN 500
DSME 39,400 UP 1,050
DWEC 8,990 UP 100
DongwonF&B 232,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 49,450 UP 3,000
LGH&H 1,535,000 UP 6,000
LGCHEM 814,000 UP 5,000
KEPCO E&C 61,400 UP 3,400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 92,100 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,800 UP 1,250
LGELECTRONICS 155,000 UP 1,500
Celltrion 264,500 DN 2,500
Huchems 22,600 UP 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 166,500 UP 6,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,600 DN 700
KIH 109,500 DN 500
LOTTE Himart 39,600 UP 400
GS 47,400 UP 50
CJ CGV 30,950 DN 300
LIG Nex1 43,400 UP 500
Fila Holdings 56,600 UP 400
