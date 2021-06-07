KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 194,000 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,100 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 3,810 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 274,000 DN 6,000
FOOSUNG 10,250 0
SK Innovation 274,500 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 39,000 DN 850
KBFinancialGroup 58,000 UP 400
Hansae 24,700 0
LG HAUSYS 98,800 DN 400
Youngone Corp 45,950 DN 50
CSWIND 80,700 UP 500
GKL 18,700 UP 50
KOLON IND 62,300 DN 400
HanmiPharm 332,000 DN 3,000
BNK Financial Group 8,000 UP 10
emart 160,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY537 00 UP2300
KOLMAR KOREA 60,600 DN 300
HANJINKAL 71,500 0
DoubleUGames 67,800 UP 800
CUCKOO 138,500 0
COSMAX 127,500 DN 5,000
MANDO 71,600 UP 1,600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 842,000 UP 2,000
INNOCEAN 66,200 0
Doosan Bobcat 51,600 DN 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,350 UP 550
Netmarble 140,000 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S75100 DN1200
ORION 119,500 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,550 UP 100
BGF Retail 192,000 UP 9,000
SKCHEM 253,500 DN 2,000
HDC-OP 31,100 UP 1,300
DSINFRA 17,150 UP 1,700
WooriFinancialGroup 11,650 UP 50
Doosanfc 48,950 UP 2,450
DHICO 32,000 UP 6,900
HYBE 265,500 DN 500
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
BTS megahit 'Dynamite' breaks 1.1 bln views on YouTube
Full text of the Seoul Declaration adopted at the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit
20 doctors lose medical licenses in past 6 yrs for having unlicensed staff practice medicine
Public opinion divided over to whom new round of stimulus checks should go: poll
Ex-N.K. admiral responsible for Yeonpyeong naval skirmishes dies
(LEAD) New cases under 500 over fewer tests; inoculation drive to pick up pace
Former YG chief indicted for allegedly trying to cover up drug scandal