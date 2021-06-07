S. Korea 'open' to discussing solution for forced labor issue with Japan: ministry
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea remains open to discussing solutions for wartime forced labor issues with Japan, the foreign ministry said Monday, after a local court dismissed a compensation lawsuit filed by a group of victims.
The Seoul Central District Court dropped the case filed by 85 plaintiffs against 16 Japanese companies, including Nippon Steel Corp. and Mitsubishi Materials Corp.
It ruled that while their individual rights to damage claims may not be precluded by the 1965 bilateral agreement that includes a settlement on reparation issues, their right to pursue legal proceedings is limited by it.
"The government will continue to consult with the Japanese side with an open stance on discussing a reasonable solution acceptable by both governments and all parties concerned, while respecting the court rulings and victims' rights, as we take the South Korea-Japan relations into account," the ministry said.
This case is the largest among many similar lawsuits filed by South Korean victims of wartime forced labor in Japan, amid the bilateral ties remaining badly frayed over wartime history and Tokyo's export curbs on Seoul, among other thorny issues.
Japan has claimed that all colonial-era issues, including individual compensation, were resolved with the 1965 treaty.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS megahit 'Dynamite' breaks 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
Full text of the Seoul Declaration adopted at the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
20 doctors lose medical licenses in past 6 yrs for having unlicensed staff practice medicine
-
Public opinion divided over to whom new round of stimulus checks should go: poll
-
Ex-N.K. admiral responsible for Yeonpyeong naval skirmishes dies
-
(LEAD) New cases under 500 over fewer tests; inoculation drive to pick up pace
-
Former YG chief indicted for allegedly trying to cover up drug scandal