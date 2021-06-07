S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 7, 2021
All News 16:30 June 07, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.643 0.639 +0.4
2-year TB 1.037 1.030 +0.7
3-year TB 1.201 1.220 -1.9
10-year TB 2.156 2.173 -1.7
2-year MSB 1.093 1.071 +2.2
3-year CB (AA-) 1.911 1.931 -2.0
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
