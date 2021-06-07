JCS chief, Australian ambassador vow to boost military cooperation
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul met with Australian Ambassador to South Korea Catherine Raper Monday and discussed the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and ways to boost bilateral ties, the military said.
During the talks, Won asked for Australia's continued cooperation and support for the Seoul government's effort to achieve the complete denuclearization of and a permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.
He also vowed to strive further to enhance cooperation with Australia in the defense and arms industries fields, the JCS said.
The ambassador stressed her commitment to further develop the bilateral ties, as this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations.
She also shared her special ties with South Korea as her grandfather fought in the 1950-53 Korean War, and Won expressed gratitude for Australia's role during the 1950-53 Korean War, according to the JCS.
Australia fought alongside South Korea under the U.N. flag during the war by sending more than 17,000 troops.
