Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:10 June 08, 2021

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- Late Air Force sexual assault victim's case sparks calls for overhaul in military judicial system (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- LH reform measure of staff reduction only beats around bush (Kookmin Daily)
-- DP didn't disclose 12 lawmakers, their families suspected of property speculation: rights commission (Donga Ilbo)
-- Court dismisses lawsuit by wartime forced labor victims (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Forced labor victims lose suit against Japanese firms, as court rules opposite of Supreme Court rulings (Segye Times)
-- Air Force knew about late officer's self-inflicted harm due to sexual assault trauma but turned a blind eye (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lower court dismisses lawsuit by forced labor victims, opposite of top court rulings (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- No safe zones for female service members vulnerable to sexual abuse (Hankyoreh)
-- Following comfort women case, forced labor suit also dismissed by court (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KAIST, Postech chiefs urge need to nurture medical scientists for 'vaccine sovereignty' in face of future pandemic challenges (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- People opting for designer label shopping spree becoming daily routine in S. Korea (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Court throws out Japan forced labor suit (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon calls for complete overhaul of military culture (Korea Herald)
-- G7 to test Korea's balancing act between U.S., China (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!