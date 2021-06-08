Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Late Air Force sexual assault victim's case sparks calls for overhaul in military judicial system (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- LH reform measure of staff reduction only beats around bush (Kookmin Daily)
-- DP didn't disclose 12 lawmakers, their families suspected of property speculation: rights commission (Donga Ilbo)
-- Court dismisses lawsuit by wartime forced labor victims (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Forced labor victims lose suit against Japanese firms, as court rules opposite of Supreme Court rulings (Segye Times)
-- Air Force knew about late officer's self-inflicted harm due to sexual assault trauma but turned a blind eye (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lower court dismisses lawsuit by forced labor victims, opposite of top court rulings (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- No safe zones for female service members vulnerable to sexual abuse (Hankyoreh)
-- Following comfort women case, forced labor suit also dismissed by court (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KAIST, Postech chiefs urge need to nurture medical scientists for 'vaccine sovereignty' in face of future pandemic challenges (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- People opting for designer label shopping spree becoming daily routine in S. Korea (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Court throws out Japan forced labor suit (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon calls for complete overhaul of military culture (Korea Herald)
-- G7 to test Korea's balancing act between U.S., China (Korea Times)
