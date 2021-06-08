(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 8)

The G7 agreement is incomplete with details to be negotiated. The London deal says only "the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises" will be affected. For Korea, the chances for diplomatic negotiations are still open. President Moon Jae-in has been invited to the June 11 G7 Summit and Korea is leading the G20 meetings. It is time for Korea to raise its voices in the international community to protect the interests of its companies before the new global tax system is put in place.

(END)