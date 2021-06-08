Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) S. Korea's current account surplus sharply narrows to US$1.91 bln in April: BOK

All News 08:00 June 08, 2021

(END)

Keywords
#current account-April
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!