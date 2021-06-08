Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 June 08, 2021
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/19 Rain 30
Incheon 24/18 Rain 20
Suwon 28/18 Sunny 20
Cheongju 30/19 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 31/19 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 28/18 Rain 60
Gangneung 25/19 Rain 30
Jeonju 31/19 Sunny 10
Gwangju 33/19 Cloudy 0
Jeju 28/20 Cloudy 20
Daegu 33/20 Cloudy 10
Busan 25/19 Sunny 0
(END)
