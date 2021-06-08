Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 June 08, 2021

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/19 Rain 30

Incheon 24/18 Rain 20

Suwon 28/18 Sunny 20

Cheongju 30/19 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 31/19 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 28/18 Rain 60

Gangneung 25/19 Rain 30

Jeonju 31/19 Sunny 10

Gwangju 33/19 Cloudy 0

Jeju 28/20 Cloudy 20

Daegu 33/20 Cloudy 10

Busan 25/19 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!