(LEAD) S. Korea, Britain discuss cooperation in defense industry
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Britain held an annual meeting on defense industry cooperation Tuesday to discuss pending issues, including their acquisition plans and joint research and development, the arms procurement agency said.
The meeting was held in the southeastern city of Busan between Seo Hyeung-jin, the vice chief of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, and Mark Goldsack, the director of Britain's Department for International Trade Defence and Security Organisation.
Issues on the agenda ranged from their weapons systems to offset agreement programs.
The two countries have held such a meeting every year since signing a memorandum of understanding on defense industry cooperation in 1993.
Tuesday's meeting was also joined by six companies from the two countries to discuss cooperation, according to the agency.
"Britain is a leading country in the defense sector, which has high-level technologies to develop a number of cutting-edge weapons systems. It is an essential partner for various forms of cooperation, such as joint research and development and technology exchanges," the agency said in a release.
The meeting took place as South Korea pushes to secure a 30,000-ton-class light aircraft carrier with its own technologies by 2033.
In the second half of the year, Britain's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier will make a port call at Busan to boost "bilateral defense cooperation and friendly exchanges."
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS to drop 'Cooler,' 'Sweeter' remix of latest single 'Butter'
-
Former YG chief indicted for allegedly trying to cover up drug scandal
-
Public opinion divided over to whom new round of stimulus checks should go: poll
-
'Gone too soon': Tributes pour in for late World Cup hero Yoo Sang-chul
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Moon says 36 mln S. Koreans to be vaccinated by September