The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 June 08, 2021
SEOUL, Jun. 8 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.56 0.56
2-M 0.60 0.60
3-M 0.62 0.62
6-M 0.67 0.67
12-M 0.93 0.93
(END)
