Seoul stocks rebound late Tue. morning on vaccination progress
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks rebounded late Tuesday morning despite increased valuation pressure, as hopes of a fast economic recovery increased on the slowing spread of local virus cases.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 9.11 points, or 0.28 percent, to reach 3,261.23 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI got off to choppy start after it finished the previous session at a record high of 3,252.12 points.
Stock prices fluctuated as investors take a wait-and-see mode, seeking more clues to fathom the outlook for inflation in the United States.
The KOSPI gained ground in the late afternoon, led by strong advances by bio shares.
South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases remained in the 400s for the second straight day Tuesday, with the country's vaccination campaign picking up.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.37 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 1.17 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver increased 0.41 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics jumped 3.92 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 1.04 percent, while leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 0.61 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,113.1 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.2 won from the previous session's close.
