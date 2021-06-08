Prosecution challenges structural reform plan by justice ministry
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Prosecutors Office on Tuesday refused to accept reform measures pushed by the justice ministry and aimed at curbing prosecutors' investigative power.
The decision was made during a meeting convened by Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo the previous day with senior prosecutors to discuss the ministry's reform plan, the office said.
The office said in a statement that it "is not acceptable" that the ministry tries to curb direct investigations by prosecutors and requires them to get prior approval in order to investigate.
The plan, if realized, will inevitably lead to "a vacuum" that will impede a swift investigation into cases directly related to people's livelihoods, it said, adding that the rule should be relaxed to some extent.
Also, demanding district prosecutors offices obtain permission from the justice minister in advance for launching investigations could "seriously undermine political neutrality and independence of the prosecution, it said.
The ministry's plan is part of the prosecution reform drive by the Moon Jae-in government that has focused on curbing prosecutors' outsize power and diffusing it among other agencies -- the police and a new agency tasked with going after crooked government officials.
"Reorganization of the prosecution service should be done in line with the upper laws, including the Prosecutors' Office Act, and not weaken the government's capability to tackle crimes," it said.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS to drop 'Cooler,' 'Sweeter' remix of latest single 'Butter'
-
Public opinion divided over to whom new round of stimulus checks should go: poll
-
Former YG chief indicted for allegedly trying to cover up drug scandal
-
(LEAD) Moon says 36 mln S. Koreans to be vaccinated by September
-
'Gone too soon': Tributes pour in for late World Cup hero Yoo Sang-chul
-
Court rejects damages suit against Japanese firms by Korean forced labor victims