KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LG Corp. 99,400 DN 500
Hyosung 100,000 UP 200
Shinsegae 308,000 UP 2,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 141,500 DN 2,000
LOTTE 42,850 UP 800
KAL 32,700 UP 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,300 DN 100
BoryungPharm 23,800 UP 350
L&L 14,900 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,160 UP 20
SGBC 107,500 UP 1,500
Nongshim 301,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 52,100 UP 300
SK hynix 127,500 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 692,000 UP 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 57,800 UP 1,500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 48,850 UP 450
SamsungF&MIns 219,000 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,100 DN 400
Kogas 37,700 DN 1,000
DL 83,100 DN 1,800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,900 DN 150
KIA CORP. 91,500 UP 1,500
DB HiTek 55,600 DN 900
CJ 111,500 0
JWPHARMA 29,350 UP 300
LGInt 30,500 UP 50
Hanwha 32,600 UP 450
DongkukStlMill 21,550 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 24,500 UP 850
ORION Holdings 17,750 UP 300
Daesang 29,050 UP 450
SKNetworks 6,340 UP 230
Binggrae 64,100 DN 400
GCH Corp 33,600 DN 150
LotteChilsung 159,500 0
HyundaiMtr 243,500 UP 2,000
AmoreG 77,900 UP 900
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,150 UP 150
POSCO 341,000 UP 1,500
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS to drop 'Cooler,' 'Sweeter' remix of latest single 'Butter'
-
Former YG chief indicted for allegedly trying to cover up drug scandal
-
Public opinion divided over to whom new round of stimulus checks should go: poll
-
'Gone too soon': Tributes pour in for late World Cup hero Yoo Sang-chul
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Moon says 36 mln S. Koreans to be vaccinated by September