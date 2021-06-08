LG Corp. 99,400 DN 500

Hyosung 100,000 UP 200

Shinsegae 308,000 UP 2,500

POSCO CHEMICAL 141,500 DN 2,000

LOTTE 42,850 UP 800

KAL 32,700 UP 400

LOTTE Fine Chem 66,300 DN 100

BoryungPharm 23,800 UP 350

L&L 14,900 DN 100

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,160 UP 20

SGBC 107,500 UP 1,500

Nongshim 301,500 DN 2,000

HYUNDAI STEEL 52,100 UP 300

SK hynix 127,500 DN 1,000

Youngpoong 692,000 UP 7,000

HyundaiEng&Const 57,800 UP 1,500

CUCKOO HOMESYS 48,850 UP 450

SamsungF&MIns 219,000 UP 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,100 DN 400

Kogas 37,700 DN 1,000

DL 83,100 DN 1,800

HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,900 DN 150

KIA CORP. 91,500 UP 1,500

DB HiTek 55,600 DN 900

CJ 111,500 0

JWPHARMA 29,350 UP 300

LGInt 30,500 UP 50

Hanwha 32,600 UP 450

DongkukStlMill 21,550 DN 150

Hyundai M&F INS 24,500 UP 850

ORION Holdings 17,750 UP 300

Daesang 29,050 UP 450

SKNetworks 6,340 UP 230

Binggrae 64,100 DN 400

GCH Corp 33,600 DN 150

LotteChilsung 159,500 0

HyundaiMtr 243,500 UP 2,000

AmoreG 77,900 UP 900

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,150 UP 150

POSCO 341,000 UP 1,500

(MORE)