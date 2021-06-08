KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SPC SAMLIP 89,800 DN 600
KUMHOTIRE 6,630 DN 70
SAMSUNG SDS 187,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,350 UP 800
DB INSURANCE 50,800 UP 100
SamsungElec 81,900 0
NHIS 13,050 0
SK Discovery 55,000 UP 1,700
LS 72,700 DN 100
GC Corp 329,500 UP 1,500
GS E&C 44,450 DN 500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 41,650 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 615,000 DN 7,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 113,000 0
ShinhanGroup 42,750 DN 150
HITEJINRO 39,700 UP 50
Yuhan 63,800 0
CJ LOGISTICS 168,000 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 99,000 DN 4,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY546 00 UP900
KOLMAR KOREA 60,200 DN 400
HANJINKAL 72,000 UP 500
CHONGKUNDANG 130,500 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 8,850 DN 30
DoubleUGames 66,900 DN 900
CUCKOO 138,000 DN 500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,650 0
SKBP 120,000 UP 6,000
KCC 312,500 DN 2,000
Doosanfc 46,950 DN 2,000
DHICO 25,350 DN 6,650
HYBE 265,000 DN 500
DL E&C 140,500 0
BGF Retail 185,500 DN 6,500
DSINFRA 14,950 DN 2,200
HMM 45,050 UP 2,700
SamsungEng 21,150 UP 1,600
LX HOLDINGS 10,950 UP 150
BukwangPharm 21,300 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 67,000 UP 300
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
BTS to drop 'Cooler,' 'Sweeter' remix of latest single 'Butter'
Former YG chief indicted for allegedly trying to cover up drug scandal
Public opinion divided over to whom new round of stimulus checks should go: poll
'Gone too soon': Tributes pour in for late World Cup hero Yoo Sang-chul
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
(LEAD) Moon says 36 mln S. Koreans to be vaccinated by September