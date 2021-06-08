KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Daewoong 37,650 DN 1,050
SamyangFood 89,300 UP 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,950 0
CJ CheilJedang 473,000 UP 1,500
TaekwangInd 1,299,000 DN 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,170 UP 170
F&F Holdings 38,450 DN 650
NamsunAlum 3,805 UP 30
MERITZ SECU 4,480 0
HtlShilla 97,500 UP 200
Hanmi Science 69,600 DN 400
SamsungElecMech 176,000 DN 4,000
Hanssem 109,500 DN 2,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,900 0
KPIC 250,000 DN 6,000
GS Retail 38,100 DN 300
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,970 DN 30
SKC 132,500 DN 2,000
IlyangPharm 38,100 UP 300
Ottogi 545,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 85,400 DN 2,700
IS DONGSEO 60,600 DN 1,400
KSOE 140,000 DN 3,000
S-Oil 101,000 DN 1,500
LG Innotek 213,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 275,000 DN 6,500
HYUNDAI WIA 89,300 UP 800
KumhoPetrochem 223,000 DN 6,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,350 DN 750
OCI 122,500 DN 3,500
Mobis 288,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 49,450 UP 1,850
LS ELECTRIC 59,000 DN 700
HDC HOLDINGS 14,050 UP 100
S-1 82,500 UP 500
KorZinc 436,000 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 7,130 UP 20
SYC 64,700 DN 200
SamsungSecu 46,300 DN 200
KG DONGBU STL 18,900 0
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS to drop 'Cooler,' 'Sweeter' remix of latest single 'Butter'
-
Former YG chief indicted for allegedly trying to cover up drug scandal
-
Public opinion divided over to whom new round of stimulus checks should go: poll
-
'Gone too soon': Tributes pour in for late World Cup hero Yoo Sang-chul
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Moon says 36 mln S. Koreans to be vaccinated by September