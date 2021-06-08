KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SKTelecom 328,000 UP 4,500
SNT MOTIV 70,600 UP 1,900
HyundaiElev 56,800 DN 300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,750 UP 50
Hanon Systems 17,500 UP 150
SK 269,500 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 62,200 DN 700
Handsome 44,200 UP 200
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 78,700 DN 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 125,000 UP 3,000
ZINUS 100,500 UP 1,900
Hanchem 255,000 DN 500
KEPCO 26,300 DN 850
DWS 44,400 DN 900
IBK 11,000 0
LG Display 23,500 DN 200
Kangwonland 28,400 DN 150
NAVER 362,500 0
Kakao 128,500 UP 2,500
NCsoft 843,000 0
SAMSUNG C&T 143,000 UP 1,500
PanOcean 6,560 UP 140
SAMSUNG CARD 33,950 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 24,500 DN 550
KT 33,550 UP 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL225500 DN2500
LOTTE TOUR 22,600 UP 750
LG Uplus 15,400 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 83,600 DN 100
DONGSUH 30,750 DN 300
KT&G 85,000 UP 500
KIWOOM 123,000 DN 1,000
DSME 38,200 DN 1,200
DWEC 9,050 UP 60
DongwonF&B 229,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 45,600 DN 3,850
LGH&H 1,522,000 DN 13,000
LGCHEM 808,000 DN 6,000
KEPCO E&C 56,900 DN 4,500
(MORE)
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
