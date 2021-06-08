SKTelecom 328,000 UP 4,500

SNT MOTIV 70,600 UP 1,900

HyundaiElev 56,800 DN 300

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,750 UP 50

Hanon Systems 17,500 UP 150

SK 269,500 DN 1,500

ShinpoongPharm 62,200 DN 700

Handsome 44,200 UP 200

Asiana Airlines 17,200 0

COWAY 78,700 DN 1,100

LOTTE SHOPPING 125,000 UP 3,000

ZINUS 100,500 UP 1,900

Hanchem 255,000 DN 500

KEPCO 26,300 DN 850

DWS 44,400 DN 900

IBK 11,000 0

LG Display 23,500 DN 200

Kangwonland 28,400 DN 150

NAVER 362,500 0

Kakao 128,500 UP 2,500

NCsoft 843,000 0

SAMSUNG C&T 143,000 UP 1,500

PanOcean 6,560 UP 140

SAMSUNG CARD 33,950 UP 150

CheilWorldwide 24,500 DN 550

KT 33,550 UP 350

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL225500 DN2500

LOTTE TOUR 22,600 UP 750

LG Uplus 15,400 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 83,600 DN 100

DONGSUH 30,750 DN 300

KT&G 85,000 UP 500

KIWOOM 123,000 DN 1,000

DSME 38,200 DN 1,200

DWEC 9,050 UP 60

DongwonF&B 229,500 DN 2,500

KEPCO KPS 45,600 DN 3,850

LGH&H 1,522,000 DN 13,000

LGCHEM 808,000 DN 6,000

KEPCO E&C 56,900 DN 4,500

(MORE)