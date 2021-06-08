Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:40 June 08, 2021

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 90,700 DN 1,400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,850 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 152,500 DN 2,500
Celltrion 269,000 UP 4,500
Huchems 22,200 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 159,000 DN 7,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,900 UP 300
KIH 110,000 UP 500
LOTTE Himart 39,400 DN 200
GS 47,650 UP 250
CJ CGV 32,150 UP 1,200
LIG Nex1 43,700 UP 300
Fila Holdings 54,000 DN 2,600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 198,000 UP 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,900 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 3,830 UP 20
AMOREPACIFIC 275,000 UP 1,000
FOOSUNG 10,450 UP 200
SK Innovation 270,000 DN 4,500
POONGSAN 39,100 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 57,900 DN 100
Hansae 24,100 DN 600
LG HAUSYS 98,000 DN 800
Youngone Corp 45,400 DN 550
CSWIND 79,300 DN 1,400
GKL 18,550 DN 150
KOLON IND 63,200 UP 900
HanmiPharm 333,500 UP 1,500
BNK Financial Group 7,960 DN 40
emart 160,000 0
COSMAX 130,000 UP 2,500
MANDO 72,500 UP 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 855,000 UP 13,000
INNOCEAN 66,000 DN 200
Doosan Bobcat 51,100 DN 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,750 DN 600
Netmarble 138,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S73700 DN1400
ORION 118,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,300 DN 250
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!