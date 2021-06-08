HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 90,700 DN 1,400

HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,850 UP 50

LGELECTRONICS 152,500 DN 2,500

Celltrion 269,000 UP 4,500

Huchems 22,200 DN 400

DAEWOONG PHARM 159,000 DN 7,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,900 UP 300

KIH 110,000 UP 500

LOTTE Himart 39,400 DN 200

GS 47,650 UP 250

CJ CGV 32,150 UP 1,200

LIG Nex1 43,700 UP 300

Fila Holdings 54,000 DN 2,600

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 198,000 UP 4,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 46,900 DN 200

HANWHA LIFE 3,830 UP 20

AMOREPACIFIC 275,000 UP 1,000

FOOSUNG 10,450 UP 200

SK Innovation 270,000 DN 4,500

POONGSAN 39,100 UP 100

KBFinancialGroup 57,900 DN 100

Hansae 24,100 DN 600

LG HAUSYS 98,000 DN 800

Youngone Corp 45,400 DN 550

CSWIND 79,300 DN 1,400

GKL 18,550 DN 150

KOLON IND 63,200 UP 900

HanmiPharm 333,500 UP 1,500

BNK Financial Group 7,960 DN 40

emart 160,000 0

COSMAX 130,000 UP 2,500

MANDO 72,500 UP 900

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 855,000 UP 13,000

INNOCEAN 66,000 DN 200

Doosan Bobcat 51,100 DN 500

H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,750 DN 600

Netmarble 138,500 DN 1,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S73700 DN1400

ORION 118,500 DN 1,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,300 DN 250

(MORE)