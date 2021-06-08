KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 90,700 DN 1,400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,850 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 152,500 DN 2,500
Celltrion 269,000 UP 4,500
Huchems 22,200 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 159,000 DN 7,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,900 UP 300
KIH 110,000 UP 500
LOTTE Himart 39,400 DN 200
GS 47,650 UP 250
CJ CGV 32,150 UP 1,200
LIG Nex1 43,700 UP 300
Fila Holdings 54,000 DN 2,600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 198,000 UP 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,900 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 3,830 UP 20
AMOREPACIFIC 275,000 UP 1,000
FOOSUNG 10,450 UP 200
SK Innovation 270,000 DN 4,500
POONGSAN 39,100 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 57,900 DN 100
Hansae 24,100 DN 600
LG HAUSYS 98,000 DN 800
Youngone Corp 45,400 DN 550
CSWIND 79,300 DN 1,400
GKL 18,550 DN 150
KOLON IND 63,200 UP 900
HanmiPharm 333,500 UP 1,500
BNK Financial Group 7,960 DN 40
emart 160,000 0
COSMAX 130,000 UP 2,500
MANDO 72,500 UP 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 855,000 UP 13,000
INNOCEAN 66,000 DN 200
Doosan Bobcat 51,100 DN 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,750 DN 600
Netmarble 138,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S73700 DN1400
ORION 118,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,300 DN 250
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
BTS to drop 'Cooler,' 'Sweeter' remix of latest single 'Butter'
Former YG chief indicted for allegedly trying to cover up drug scandal
Public opinion divided over to whom new round of stimulus checks should go: poll
'Gone too soon': Tributes pour in for late World Cup hero Yoo Sang-chul
(LEAD) Moon says 36 mln S. Koreans to be vaccinated by September