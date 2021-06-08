All Air Force flights suspended after KF-16 jet pilot ejects during takeoff run
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- An Air Force pilot on Tuesday made an emergency exit from his KF-16 fighter jet during a takeoff run after detecting unspecified problems with the jet, forcing the Air Force to suspend all flights for aircraft inspection, officials said.
The fighter jet was moving on the runway to take off from the 20th Fighter Wing in the western city of Seosan when the pilot spotted problems and ejected, according to the military.
He sustained no injuries, but the aircraft was damaged and is currently on the strip, it added.
"The Air Force immediately halted the operations of all types of military aircraft, and formed an investigation team to learn the exact cause of the accident," an official said.


