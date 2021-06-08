Seniors to get vaccination 'stickers'
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide certification stickers to vaccinated people aged 65 and over to help them prove their COVID-19 vaccination status in addition to their paper and electronic records, the health authority said Tuesday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) issues vaccination records in the form of both paper and electronic documents to those who have completed their vaccinations, but many of the elderly population have found it difficult to download files via mobile apps.
The nation's vaccination response team said it will additionally offer certification stickers to those aged 65 and over to help them easily prove that they have been inoculated.
Seniors who have completed their vaccinations can get stickers from community centers starting in late June, which can be attached to their identification cards or driver's licenses, the team said.
As the stickers should be used to prove their vaccination status, those who fabricate them could face up to 10 years in prison, officials said.
A total of 8.45 million people have received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines, accounting for 16.5 percent of the country's population, since the country started its vaccination program on Feb. 26.
The KDCA said 48.2 percent of senior citizens aged 60 or older, or 6.33 million people, have received vaccine shots.
