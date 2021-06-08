S. Korea requests citizens leave Afghanistan amid worsening unrest
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has requested its citizens leave Afghanistan, a foreign ministry official said Tuesday, as violence worsens in the war-torn country, with the United States pushing to withdraw its troops by September.
The government has called on citizens to withdraw temporarily from Afghanistan by June 20. A small number of Korean businesspeople and embassy personnel are in the country.
"As part of a preemptive step to protect overseas citizens, we have been requesting citizens currently in Afghanistan leave the country," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
"Fortunately, there have not been any attacks targeting the Korean Embassy or South Koreans," he added.
Last month, the U.S. and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization began pulling out troops from Afghanistan under a plan to complete the withdrawal by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the U.S., despite rising violence.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS to drop 'Cooler,' 'Sweeter' remix of latest single 'Butter'
-
Former YG chief indicted for allegedly trying to cover up drug scandal
-
Public opinion divided over to whom new round of stimulus checks should go: poll
-
'Gone too soon': Tributes pour in for late World Cup hero Yoo Sang-chul
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Moon says 36 mln S. Koreans to be vaccinated by September