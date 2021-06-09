Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:06 June 09, 2021

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 9.

Korean-language dailies
-- DP asks 12 lawmakers to leave over land speculation suspicions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Boomerang effect of ruling party's land speculation inspection, 12 asked to leave (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party asks 12 lawmakers to leave over land speculation suspicions, four lodge strong protest (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ruling party discloses list of 12 lawmakers under land speculation suspicions, raises stakes by asking them to leave (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party asks 12 lawmakers to leave over land speculation suspicions (Segye Times)
-- Price of property Rep. Lim Jong-seong bought soars 10 times (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling party, driven into corner over real estate issues, expels 12 lawmakers (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party asks 12 lawmakers to leave over land speculation suspicions (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea-Japan relations plunge to lowest ebb, 90 percent of Koreans and 81 pct of Japanese say ties are bad (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Drastic economic difficulties after retirement (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Accounting corruption, Samdeok copies documents of Anjin (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- DP asks 12 lawmakers to voluntarily leave (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Is it too soon to look forward to 'more normal' summer? (Korea Herald)
-- Undocumented children excluded from welfare system (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!