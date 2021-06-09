Korean-language dailies

-- DP asks 12 lawmakers to leave over land speculation suspicions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Boomerang effect of ruling party's land speculation inspection, 12 asked to leave (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party asks 12 lawmakers to leave over land speculation suspicions, four lodge strong protest (Donga Ilbo)

-- Ruling party discloses list of 12 lawmakers under land speculation suspicions, raises stakes by asking them to leave (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party asks 12 lawmakers to leave over land speculation suspicions (Segye Times)

-- Price of property Rep. Lim Jong-seong bought soars 10 times (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ruling party, driven into corner over real estate issues, expels 12 lawmakers (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party asks 12 lawmakers to leave over land speculation suspicions (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea-Japan relations plunge to lowest ebb, 90 percent of Koreans and 81 pct of Japanese say ties are bad (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Drastic economic difficulties after retirement (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Accounting corruption, Samdeok copies documents of Anjin (Korea Economic Daily)

