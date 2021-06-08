S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 8, 2021
All News 16:30 June 08, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.644 0.643 +0.1
2-year TB 1.040 1.037 +0.3
3-year TB 1.174 1.201 -2.7
10-year TB 2.116 2.156 -4.0
2-year MSB 1.092 1.093 -0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.891 1.911 -2.0
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
