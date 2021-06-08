Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) DP to recommend voluntary departure to 12 lawmakers suspected of illegal property dealings
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) decided Tuesday to ask 12 sitting party lawmakers suspected of involvement in illegal real estate dealings to leave the party voluntarily.
The decision came one day after the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission announced after a monthslong probe that 12 DP lawmakers are suspected of involvement in illegal real estate dealings by themselves or their families.
------------------
S. Korea not considering boycott of Tokyo Olympics amid Dokdo spat: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea is not considering boycotting the Tokyo Olympics, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, after presidential hopefuls of the ruling Democratic Party mentioned the possibility of a boycott amid a renewed territorial spat with Japan over the East Sea islets of Dokdo.
Rep. Lee Nak-yon and former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun raised the need to mull boycotting the Games, slated to take place from July 23-Aug. 8, should Japan not revise the map of the Olympic torch relay route that included Dokdo as its territory.
------------------
(LEAD) All Air Force flights suspended after KF-16 jet pilot ejects during takeoff run
SEOUL -- An Air Force pilot on Tuesday made an emergency exit from his KF-16 fighter jet during a takeoff run after detecting flames and smoke from the engine, forcing the Air Force to suspend all flights for aircraft inspection, officials said.
The fighter jet was moving on the runway to take off from the 20th Fighter Wing in the western city of Seosan at around 2:31 p.m. when the pilot spotted flames and smoke from the engine and ejected, according to the military.
-------------------
Daegu mayor apologizes for controversial bid to import Pfizer vaccines
DAEGU -- The mayor of Daegu offered an apology on Tuesday for causing a "big stir" over the southeastern city's recent bid to import a massive amount of Pfizer vaccines that turned out to be fake.
Mayor Kwon Young-jin apologized to Daegu citizens and the whole nation in a news conference, saying his city's attempt to arrange for the South Korean government to buy 30 million doses of Pfizer vaccines from abroad was made out of good will.
-------------------
(LEAD) 'Gone too soon': Tributes pour in for late World Cup hero Yoo Sang-chul
SEOUL -- Tributes have been flooding in from around the football world for Yoo Sang-chul, a star of the semifinalist South Korean team at the 2002 FIFA World Cup who passed away Monday night at 49.
Yoo succumbed to pancreatic cancer after a battle that began in November 2019. One of the most versatile players in South Korean football history, Yoo made the FIFA World Cup All-Star Team in 2002 as a midfielder after helping the country to the final four on home soil.
--------------------
S. Korea eyes record high exports for 2021: minister
SEJONG -- South Korea is close to setting a new record for annual exports in 2021 on the back of the country's successful response to the new coronavirus pandemic, the industry minister said Tuesday.
"South Korea did not implement any lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed factories to maintain their operations," Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook said during a meeting with reporters in the central city of Sejong.
--------------------
DP proposes military sex crimes case be probed, tried under civilian jurisdiction
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Tuesday proposed that legal proceedings involving sex-related crimes in the military be handled under the civilian criminal justice system, amid a public uproar over the military's alleged mishandling of a recent Air Force sexual harassment case.
In the first meeting of the DP's task force on military crimes, Rep. Park Ju-min insisted that authorities should "actively review means of handling the investigations and trials of forced indecent acts that occurred in the military under civilian jurisdiction."
------------------
(LEAD) Prosecution challenges structural reform plan by justice ministry
SEOUL -- The Supreme Prosecutors Office (SPO) on Tuesday refused to accept reform measures pushed by the justice ministry and aimed at curbing prosecutors' investigative power.
The decision was made during a meeting convened by Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo the previous day with senior prosecutors to discuss the ministry's reform plan, the SPO said.
-------------------
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS to drop 'Cooler,' 'Sweeter' remix of latest single 'Butter'
-
Former YG chief indicted for allegedly trying to cover up drug scandal
-
Public opinion divided over to whom new round of stimulus checks should go: poll
-
'Gone too soon': Tributes pour in for late World Cup hero Yoo Sang-chul
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Moon says 36 mln S. Koreans to be vaccinated by September