Samsung Heavy countersued by INPEX against its damage suit
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Tuesday that it has been countersued by Japanese oil and developer INPEX after it filed a complaint against INPEX for not paying the rest of contract amount in April.
The $480 million countersuit will not hurt the earnings of Samsung as it set up allowances for the countersuit till the first quarter of 2021, the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.
Samsung completed the installation of central processing facility (CPF), one of the offshore plants, in the seas off the coast of Australia in 2019, seven years after it won an order for it from INPEX.
After the installation, Samsung asked the Japanese company to pay for the rest of the contract amount worth $116 million.
But INPEX turned down the demand, saying the delayed working period of the facility caused its work on the seas to be delayed.
Samsung on April 30 lodged a complaint with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre against the Japanese firm seeking payment for the rest of the contract amount.
Samsung will actively respond to the countersuit by forming a group of experts, the company said in a separate statement.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS to drop 'Cooler,' 'Sweeter' remix of latest single 'Butter'
-
Former YG chief indicted for allegedly trying to cover up drug scandal
-
'Gone too soon': Tributes pour in for late World Cup hero Yoo Sang-chul
-
Public opinion divided over to whom new round of stimulus checks should go: poll
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
All Air Force flights suspended after KF-16 jet pilot ejects during takeoff run