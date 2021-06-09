Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 June 09, 2021
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/20 Cloudy 0
Incheon 29/19 Sunny 0
Suwon 32/19 Sunny 0
Cheongju 32/21 Sunny 0
Daejeon 33/20 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 31/18 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 26/18 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 33/20 Sunny 0
Gwangju 32/20 Sunny 0
Jeju 27/21 Sunny 60
Daegu 32/19 Sunny 0
Busan 26/19 Sunny 0
(END)
