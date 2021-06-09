Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 June 09, 2021

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/20 Cloudy 0

Incheon 29/19 Sunny 0

Suwon 32/19 Sunny 0

Cheongju 32/21 Sunny 0

Daejeon 33/20 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 31/18 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 26/18 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 33/20 Sunny 0

Gwangju 32/20 Sunny 0

Jeju 27/21 Sunny 60

Daegu 32/19 Sunny 0

Busan 26/19 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!