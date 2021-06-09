S. Korean worker at Camp Humphreys tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean working at an American military base here has tested positive for the new coronavirus, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said.
The contractor at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, around 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on Friday after close contact with an individual who tested positive earlier, according to the U.S. military.
The confirmed patient last visited the base on Thursday and is now in isolation at a facility designated for coronavirus patients.
"KDCA and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to this individual, and to identify and ensure all known on-post and off-post facilities visited by the individual are thoroughly cleaned," USFK said in a release. KDCA stands for the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 885, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd straight week with 'Butter'
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
BTS to drop 'Cooler,' 'Sweeter' remix of latest single 'Butter'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
All Air Force flights suspended after KF-16 jet pilot ejects during takeoff run
-
Nat'l team skeet shooter Kim Min-ji banned 12 years for bullying teammates
-
(LEAD) All Air Force flights suspended after KF-16 jet pilot ejects during takeoff run
-
(URGENT) All Air Force flights suspended after KF-16 jet pilot ejects during takeoff run due to malfunction
-
Former YG chief indicted for allegedly trying to cover up drug scandal