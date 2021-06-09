Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Coldplay unveils 'Higher Power' music video featuring Korean dance company

All News 10:20 June 09, 2021

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- British rock band Coldplay has unveiled a music video for its new song "Higher Power" featuring South Korean dance group Ambiguous Dance Company.

The 4 minute, 16 second clip, uploaded on the band's official YouTube channel on Tuesday (local time), shows lead singer Chris Martin dancing alongside members of the Korean dance group.

The music video by award-winning director Dave Meyers is a short science-fiction film set in a devastated future city. The dancers appear as hologram images of aliens.

This photo, provided by Ambiguous Dance Company, shows a scene from Coldplay's new music video "Higher Power." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The performance marks Ambiguous Dance Company's second collaboration with the British act.

In May, the dance group made a surprise appearance during Coldplay's performance at the Brit Awards where they also performed in neon-colored holograms on a barge on London's River Thames.

This photo, provided by Ambiguous Dance Company, shows a scene from Coldplay's new music video "Higher Power." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Founded in 2007 by artistic director Kim Bo-ram, the dance company has built up a solid portfolio with original works like "Fever" and "Body Concert." Like its name, Ambiguous Dance Company is known for its genre-breaking and experimental choreography and visuals that are not constrained by convention.

Most recently, the group made a splash with its hip performance inspired by traditional Korean features, in collaboration with the Korean tourism board and alternative local rock band Leenalchi. The campaign, titled "Feel the Rhythm of Korea," where the dancers appear wearing goggles, colorful trainers and sleek tuxedos while dancing nonchalantly, made a splash around the world, racking up millions of views on YouTube.

This photo, provided by Producer Group Dot, shows South Korean dance group Ambiguous Dance Company performing with Coldplay during the Brit Awards held on May 11, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Coldplay #Ambiguous Dance Company
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!