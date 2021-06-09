Memory chip prices likely to continue rising in Q3, boding well for S. Korean chipmakers
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- Prices of memory chips, notably DRAM and NAND flash, are likely to continue to rise in the third quarter of the year, a report showed Wednesday, boding well for South Korean chipmakers that dominate the sector.
DRAM prices are expected to increase further by 3-8 percent quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period, while NAND flash prices are projected to post a 5-10 percent increase over the cited period, according to the latest report from market researcher TrendForce.
"Memory suppliers are currently carrying a relatively low level of inventory because of aggressive stock-up activities of clients across different application segments in 1H21," it said. "The overall procurement of server memory products is expected to intensify in 3Q21, so memory suppliers do not see the necessity in lowering quotes to drive sales."
TrendForce expected Chinese smartphone brands to slow down mobile DRAM and NAND flash procurements during the second half of the year, but such a move will not likely lead to the overall decline of contract prices of memory products.
Regarding personal computer (PC) DRAM prices, it predicted a limited price hike in the second half of the year as PC manufacturers are holding up relatively high inventory of DRAM.
DRAM and NAND flash are the two main chip export items for South Korea's two largest chipmakers -- Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc.
Samsung leads both the DRAM and NAND flash markets with 42 percent and 33.5 percent shares, respectively, in the first quarter, according to TrendForce data. SK hynix is the world's second-largest DRAM supplier with a 29 percent share and the No. 4 player in NAND flash with a 12.3 percent share.
Industry observers have been predicting that memory chips will be the fastest growing integrated circuit (IC) products this year amid global semiconductor shortage woes.
According to the latest report from the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics, sales growth for memory chips is expected to rise 31.7 percent on-year to US$154.7 billion in 2021, accounting for 29.4 percent of the global semiconductor market.
Its on-year sales growth was better than sensors with 22.4 percent and analog IC with 21.7 percent.
WSTS expected global memory chip sales to further rise in 2022 with 17.4 percent on-year growth, also the largest among IC products.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd straight week with 'Butter'
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
BTS to drop 'Cooler,' 'Sweeter' remix of latest single 'Butter'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
All Air Force flights suspended after KF-16 jet pilot ejects during takeoff run
-
Nat'l team skeet shooter Kim Min-ji banned 12 years for bullying teammates
-
(LEAD) All Air Force flights suspended after KF-16 jet pilot ejects during takeoff run
-
(URGENT) All Air Force flights suspended after KF-16 jet pilot ejects during takeoff run due to malfunction
-
Former YG chief indicted for allegedly trying to cover up drug scandal