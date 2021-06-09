Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Heavy to develop small module reactor-powered ship

All News 11:06 June 09, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Wednesday that it has teamed up with a local nuclear research institute to develop nuclear-powered ships.

Under the cooperation with the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI), Samsung Heavy plans to develop molten salt reactors, a kind of small module reactor using molten fluoride salts as the primary coolant, at low pressure, which have been emerging as a carbon-zero nuclear energy source.

Samsung Heavy will tap into the market of floating nuclear power generation plants and nuclear power-propelled ships on the basis of molten salt reactors, the company said.

Samsung Heavy Industries will push ahead with the project to foster one of its future growth engines, including technologies related with ammonia and hydrogen, the company said.

Officials from Samsung Heavy Industries Co. and the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute hold a business agreement after signing a deal to cooperate on the development of molten salt reactors in this photo provided by the shipbuilder on June 9, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

