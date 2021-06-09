Seoul stocks trade bearish late Wed. morning on inflation woes
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to trade bearish late Wednesday morning as the central bank revised up the country's gross domestic product, stoking market concerns of early inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 5.7 points, or 0.18 percent, to 3,242.13 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Investor appetite for risk assets decreased, following the Bank of Korea's report that South Korea's economy grew 1.7 percent in the first quarter from three months earlier, 0.1 percentage point higher than earlier expected, on robust recovery of exports and facility investment.
China's producer price index in May exceeded the consensus amid rising commodity prices, adding to the global price pressures.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics slipped 0.12 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix moved down 2.35 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver traded flat, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics retreated 1.17 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor remained unchanged, and leading chemical firm LG Chem slid 0.12 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,115.7 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.5 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd straight week with 'Butter'
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
BTS to drop 'Cooler,' 'Sweeter' remix of latest single 'Butter'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
All Air Force flights suspended after KF-16 jet pilot ejects during takeoff run
-
Nat'l team skeet shooter Kim Min-ji banned 12 years for bullying teammates
-
(LEAD) All Air Force flights suspended after KF-16 jet pilot ejects during takeoff run
-
(URGENT) All Air Force flights suspended after KF-16 jet pilot ejects during takeoff run due to malfunction
-
S. Korea to allow overseas group tours of fully vaccinated citizens as early as in July: gov't