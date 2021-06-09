LG Uplus fined over terms of service violation
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's telecommunications regulator said Wednesday it has fined major wireless carrier LG Uplus Corp. 624 million won (US$559,000) for halting mobile services for users with unpaid phone bills at a point earlier than the company's service terms.
Under its terms of service, LG Uplus can halt incoming call services for mobile users that fail to pay bills under 77,000 won after a two-month period from the initial payment date.
The Korea Communications Commission said that the telecom operator violated the Telecommunications Business Act by halting mobile services within the two-month period for 16,835 users between the start of 2016 and June 30, 2020.
LG Uplus said it will take measures to prevent such errors from happening again.
