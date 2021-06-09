Moon set for weeklong visits to Britain, Austria, Spain from Friday
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will make a trip to Britain for the Group of Seven (G-7) summit this weekend followed by state visits to Austria and Spain for talks on bilateral ties, Cheong Wa Dae announced Wednesday.
Moon plans to leave for the British coastal county of Cornwall on Friday to attend the G-7 session as a guest. On Sunday, he is scheduled to head to Austria for summit talks with President Alexander Van der Bellen, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Moon will also travel to Spain on Tuesday for a three-day stay, during which he will hold a summit with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Moon is slated to attend a state dinner hosted by Spanish King Felipe VI before returning to Seoul on Friday.
The G-7 member states are Britain, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. The leaders of South Korea, Australia, India and South Africa have been invited to this year's summit as guests. It will mark the first major in-person multilateral summit since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
